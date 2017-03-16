An eclipse will cross the US for the first time in 99 years
For a swath of the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, it will feel like someone just turned off the sun in the middle of the day. It is being called the "Great American Eclipse."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC