Abuser of Caitlyn the dog set to be sentenced Friday in Charleston
The man who taped the dog Caitlyn's muzzle shut is expected to be sentenced Friday for felony animal cruelty. William Leonard Dodson, 43, of North Charleston pleaded guilty in August to ill treating animals, but his sentencing was delayed.
