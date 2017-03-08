9th Circuit Solicitor's Office responds to motion to drop Michael Slager's state murder charge
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and duty solicitor Bruce DuRant talk before a hearing for former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager at the Charleston County Courthouse on Jan. 23, 2017. File/Brad Nettles/Staff Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and duty solicitor Bruce DuRant talk before a hearing for former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager at the Charleston County Courthouse on Jan. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Fri
|They Rude
|11
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Fri
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Tayrell
|45
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC