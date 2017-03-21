8 taco places we found on our North Charleston taco crawl

Neither of my parents are fans of tacos, so I really can't blame them for the eight years of my life in which I thought that every taco was served in a either a hard yellow corn or soft white flour shell filled with greasy ground beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, and bright orange shredded cheese. If I was lucky, there would be a big dollop of sour cream on one side and some fire sauce dripping out of the corners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.