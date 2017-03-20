2016 Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley coming to Charleston with 2020 wide open

The 2016 presidential election is barely over but one of the Democrats expected to be in the mix in 2020 - former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley - is coming back to stump in Charleston. O'Malley, who briefly challenged for the nomination last year, will be in Charleston on April 8 for a day of events including a fundraiser for the Charleston County Democratic Party and a town hall.

