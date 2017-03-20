2016 Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley coming to Charleston with 2020 wide open
The 2016 presidential election is barely over but one of the Democrats expected to be in the mix in 2020 - former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley - is coming back to stump in Charleston. O'Malley, who briefly challenged for the nomination last year, will be in Charleston on April 8 for a day of events including a fundraiser for the Charleston County Democratic Party and a town hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|MUSC
|100
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC