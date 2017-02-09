Winds kicking hard, high near 66 today in Charleston
Gusts near tropical storm force blew at Fort Sumter Thursday morning as a cold front pushed through Charleston and temperatures were expected to fall near freezing Thursday night. Winds were reported gusting 44 mph at 10 a.m., according to meteorologist Shea Gibson, of WeatherFlow.
