Why don't we call white extremists te...

Why don't we call white extremists terrorists?

There are 9 comments on the Charleston City Paper story from 21 hrs ago, titled Why don't we call white extremists terrorists?. In it, Charleston City Paper reports that:

Much to the chagrin of authority figures throughout my life, "because I said so" has never struck me as an adequate explanation for the big whys of this world. This need for the why led me to major in philosophy, to study how the historical trajectory of ideas shapes everything in our present, including the very language we use to describe our experiences and understand them.

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

2,708

Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
Why do we not call Extremist Terrorists? Before, not too long ago, Extremism was being looked down upon as being too extreme to be calm and free flowing in society. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called mentally deranged. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called unhealthy. Now this article is defending Extremism. And it happened only in a matter of less than 1 year.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 18 hrs ago
A notable and pertinent comment from the comments at the article's webpage... "However, of the 85 notable terrorist plots and/or attacks against Americans on U.S. soil over the past 8 years, the White Supremacist terrorist plots and attacks are a significant minority. That is not bias; those are facts"

Other White extremists attacks are most often from Leftist Democrats. That may be the most significant reason for the Leftist Democrat biased media and press to not label them terrorism. Historically, Leftism depends on violence to achieve their intended disintegration of societies. The most violent and genocidal White influences have been Communist, no matter how they try to cover that reality. Their violence against the unborn in America alone amounts to a genocide larger than any experienced in human history. If that White imposed horror was ever honestly defined as terror, then the whole Leftist paradigm would fall apart.

You Cupid Stunt

Mcminnville, TN

#3 18 hrs ago
misbehaved wrote:
Why do we not call Extremist Terrorists? Before, not too long ago, Extremism was being looked down upon as being too extreme to be calm and free flowing in society. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called mentally deranged. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called unhealthy. Now this article is defending Extremism. And it happened only in a matter of less than 1 year.
Hey, that article is from the City Paper, a rag wherein the editorial staff has each of their heads up each other's butts. Don't worry about it.
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,156

outdoors

#4 15 hrs ago
Actually, "we" do. McVeigh was a "domestic terrorist" as is Dylan Roof as was Sandy Hooks Lanza. That you didn't hear it that way is not an endorsement by the media.
misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

2,708

Location hidden
#5 14 hrs ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
Actually, "we" do. McVeigh was a "domestic terrorist" as is Dylan Roof as was Sandy Hooks Lanza. That you didn't hear it that way is not an endorsement by the media.
And was he an Extremist?
misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

2,708

Location hidden
#6 14 hrs ago
Extremists usually follow some form of established written code such as Scriptures or Philosophies. The national socialist's 'scriptures' can produce 'Extremists' also..
Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

3,543

California

#7 14 hrs ago
It would make perfect sense that inside any historic, White Apartheid society and culture, the LAST crazy, mass-murdering lunatics to get a "terrorist" label attached to their despicable, horrendous acts would be White folks. When you've been given a free pass and a leg up and have been the advantaged demographic for 240 years, preferred over other folks, the culture is instinctively going to provide extra automatic CYA rationalizing for crimes committed by that preferred class of folks. To do otherwise would be to acknowledge that the entire foundational belief that drove those 240 years of bias and advantage is flawed, and suspect. Silly people, WHITE people can't be terrorists! They'd have to be equally flawed as everyone else for that to ever occur!
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,156

outdoors

#9 5 hrs ago
misbehaved wrote:
<quoted text>

And was he an Extremist?
I'm not gonna play dictionary lawyer. Mass murder is pretty extreme.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,674

Dump American Eagle

#10 3 hrs ago
misbehaved wrote:
Why do we not call Extremist Terrorists? Before, not too long ago, Extremism was being looked down upon as being too extreme to be calm and free flowing in society. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called mentally deranged. Not too long ago, Extremism was being called unhealthy. Now this article is defending Extremism. And it happened only in a matter of less than 1 year.
Because it would decimate the ranks of the for hire progressive/liberal/democrats. .....
