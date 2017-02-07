Volvo posts surging profits on record...

Volvo posts surging profits on record sales as Charleston area plant continues to make progress

5 hrs ago

A Volvo sign advertises the company's first factory for cars in the U.S. The plant is under construction off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville in fast-growing Berkeley County. Annual profit jumped 66 percent in 2016 for Swedish automaker Volvo, which reported record vehicle sales on Wednesday as the company continues to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant near Ridgeville in Berkeley County.

