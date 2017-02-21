Two Charleston-area men face charges of shooting at trooper in crime featured on 'Live PD' show
Two Charleston-area men have been accused of shooting at a state trooper earlier this month in the Midlands, a crime whose aftermath was captured on the popular "Live PD" television show. Paul Anthony Walker of Red Bank Road in Goose Creek and Malik Juwan Gadist of Coakley Road in Mount Pleasant, both 20, face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime in the Feb. 10 gunfire that injured no one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|11 hr
|Trayvons Last Ski...
|21
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|15 hr
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|15 hr
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC