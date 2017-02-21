Two Charleston-area men face charges of shooting at trooper in crime featured on 'Live PD' show

Two Charleston-area men have been accused of shooting at a state trooper earlier this month in the Midlands, a crime whose aftermath was captured on the popular "Live PD" television show. Paul Anthony Walker of Red Bank Road in Goose Creek and Malik Juwan Gadist of Coakley Road in Mount Pleasant, both 20, face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime in the Feb. 10 gunfire that injured no one.

