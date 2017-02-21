Trumpagator, meet Donny: Second orange alligator spotted in the Carolinas
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports Tuesday that some residents of a Calabash, North Carolina, neighborhood have named the pumpkin-colored alligator "Donny." Earlier this month, residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a pond near Charleston had used too much self-tanning lotion.
