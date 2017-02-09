Tonight on Top Chef: That's a wrap for Charleston

"Adios Charleston, Hello James Beard" Episode 1411 -- Pictured: Sheldon Simeon, Tom Colicchio, Sean Brock -- TOP CHEF -- "Adios Charleston, Hello James Beard" Episode 1411 -- Pictured: Sheldon Simeon, Tom Colicchio, Sean Brock -- Is every local food lover obliged to watch "Top Chef Charleston"? Not necessarily: The Post and Courier is keeping an eye on the show so you can take Thursday nights off. Throughout the season, we'll provide a quick rundown of the latest episode, supplying you with all of the information you need to sound savvy at parties when talk turns to the reality cooking show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.