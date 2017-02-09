Tonight on Top Chef: That's a wrap for Charleston
"Adios Charleston, Hello James Beard" Episode 1411 -- Pictured: Sheldon Simeon, Tom Colicchio, Sean Brock -- TOP CHEF -- "Adios Charleston, Hello James Beard" Episode 1411 -- Pictured: Sheldon Simeon, Tom Colicchio, Sean Brock -- Is every local food lover obliged to watch "Top Chef Charleston"? Not necessarily: The Post and Courier is keeping an eye on the show so you can take Thursday nights off. Throughout the season, we'll provide a quick rundown of the latest episode, supplying you with all of the information you need to sound savvy at parties when talk turns to the reality cooking show.
