To the Archives! A time capsule from 1939 still waits to be opened in Charleston
That was the year the old Charleston County jail shut down, the year College park stadium opened and the year a Charleston resident won the PGA Championship. Visitors used to gaze upon the box inside the museum when it first arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|2 hr
|Trayvons Last Ski...
|21
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|6 hr
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|6 hr
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC