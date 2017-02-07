Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library
"Bucky" the T. rex has emerged in the rotunda of the College of Charleston's Addlestone Library, where it can be viewed from vantage points on three floors. The 37-foot-long fossil dinosaur skeleton, on loan for up to a year from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, was installed Feb. 3, according to a university news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Sun
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|Feb 5
|Kal
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Jay Dawg
|29
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Feb 3
|Tumbleweeds
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC