The Walking Dead Season 7B Just Delivered the Best Walker Kill Yet

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features , trolling the internet for dance work... If you aren't feeling all kind of warm and fuzzies right now, well, you clearly weren't watching the Season 7B premiere of The Walking Dead .

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.