The Good Foot Band plays Celtic music at the Charleston Library Society March 9
There are a number of ways to get in the mood for St. Patrick's day, including but not limited to: green beer, Shamrock-patterned pants, and Celtic music. Yep, Celtic music makes the list, because while it doesn't always blast at your typical St. Patty's party, it's one of the more authentic ways to celebrate the holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|2 hr
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|2 hr
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|3 hr
|okimar
|19
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 19
|Psycho Women
|96
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC