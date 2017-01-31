The Charleston Pipe Band makes bagpipes cool again
"Yeah, I guess it's a verb," says JD Ingraham, the Senior Pipe Major of the Charleston Pipe Band. We're chatting about his position in the band and referring to the act of playing the bagpipe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 29
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC