The Agenda: Graham proposing checks on sanction rollback; Charleston...
Amid reports that Trump administration officials discussed America's financial sanctions on Russia before taking office, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the senators proposing congressional oversight before the president would be able to roll back the penalties. Source: NYT, The Hill Singapore Air says it wants 19 more Boeing 787-10s , the Dreamliner variant built in North Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz...
|18 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|DontFookWithSouth...
|31
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Wed
|Frances Marion
|1
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Feb 5
|carolinagrown88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC