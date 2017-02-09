Stephen King's 'Mr. Mercedes' kicks off Charleston film production for 2017
World renowned fiction writer Stephen King brings his Mr. Mercedes story to Charleston as crews are in the process of shooting a television adaptation of the detective trilogy. "I think people, for the most part, enjoy these productions," said Linda Lee, President of the Carolina Film Alliance.
