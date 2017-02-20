Snafu Brewing Company now open in North Charleston
Snafu Brewing Company opened their tasting room at 3280 Industry Drive in North Charleston last week. Owners Scott and Julie Koon started brewing beer on their own last year after Scott's stint as a brewer at Westbrook.
