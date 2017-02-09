SK8 Charleston will (finally) open on Sat. March 4
It seems like we've been waiting for Charleston County Parks and Recreation's SK8 Charleston park since forever and that's probably because, well, we have. City Paper first wrote about the skate park in 2009 in "Wheels keep rolling downtown."
