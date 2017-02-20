Sign up now for this Friday's Creative Mornings Charleston talk on 'Moments'
This Friday at 8 a.m. head to the Gaillard Center for Creative Mornings Charleston's talk on the topic of Moments, featuring CEO and founder of DIG SOUTH, Stanfield Gray. The talk is, as always, free to attend - just make sure you sign up in time to snag a ticket.
Read more at Charleston City Paper.
