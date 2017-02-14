Self-Storage Could Be Banned From Par...

Self-Storage Could Be Banned From Parts of Downtown Charleston, SC

Officials in Charleston, S.C., may tighten restrictions on self-storage, including banning the business use from its urban commercial district near downtown. The planning commission is expected to consider the action on Wednesday, along with reclassifying self-storage from a conditional use to a special exception in areas of the city zoned for general business, according to the source.

Charleston, SC

