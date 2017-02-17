SCGOP First District "Frenemies?"
So here's U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford appearing alongside his 2016 GOP primary competitor for the Palmetto State's first congressional district, former S.C. Rep. Jenny Horne . Horne, of course, is the gal Sanford allegedly had to cheat to beat last spring .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Nashville Reader
|95
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Know that
|32
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Thu
|okimar
|11
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Wed
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
|Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer
|Feb 15
|Observations
|2
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC