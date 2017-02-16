Samson the Mini-Horse, the perfect pet when you're short on stable space
Samson the dwarf miniature horse carries himself with all the pride and class that one would expect of an equine three-times his size. Standing about two-feet tall and weighing in at 150 pounds, he slowly paces around his James Island home, stepping out of his custom-built stable to greet anyone who might be passing by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|3 hr
|visitor
|1
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|5 hr
|okimar
|11
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|18 hr
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
|Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer
|Wed
|Observations
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|DontFookWithSouth...
|31
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC