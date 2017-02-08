Rodney Scott's BBQ opens in downtown Charleston without a hitch
The line seen through the pit house windows runs down Grove Street as Rodney Scott's BBQ opens Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Charleston. Grace Beahm/Staff Rodney Scott seasons a hog on the pit at Rodney Scott's BBQ Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Patrick
|30
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|12 hr
|Frances Marion
|1
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Tue
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Tue
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Feb 5
|carolinagrown88
|1
|Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve...
|Feb 5
|Kal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC