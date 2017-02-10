Residents with disabilities still face barriers in Charleston decades ...

Balancing on his knee and fist, College of Charleston senior Greg Bunn carried his long skateboard over the deteriorated curb cut at the corner of Wentworth and Coming Streets on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2017. Bunn, a double-amputee since he was 6 years old, navigated the sidewalk with Gina Applebee, who is blind.

