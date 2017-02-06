Rare 1942 photo of John F. Kennedy published from his time at the Charleston Navy Yard

John F. Kennedy was stationed at the Charleston Navy Yard for just a few months, but in a post online today, the City of North Charleston showed one moment in time captured during the future-president's brief time living in the Lowcountry. In the photo dated May 2, 1942, a 24-year old Ensign Kennedy is seen at the launch ceremonies for the Charleston-built Navy destroyers USS Pringle and USS Stanly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.