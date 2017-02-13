Racist murderer Dylann Roof asking fo...

Racist murderer Dylann Roof asking for new trial, wants to be spared the death penalty

Racist murderer Dylann Roof asking for new trial, wants to be spared the death penalty by Stephen A. Crockett, Jr. Convicted terrorist Dylann Roof, who stormed into a Charleston, S.C., church and killed nine black worshippers, is asking for a new federal trial.

