Protesters clash outside of Bree Newsome lecture

A lone Confederate battle flag waved outside of Sottile Theatre as civil rights activist Bree Newsome spoke inside. A portion of George Street, closed to traffic and filled with police and SLED agents separated the handful of Secessionist Party members protesting against Newsome's visit from more than 100 counter protesters standing in opposition to the flag's presence.

