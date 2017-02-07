Port of Charleston hits record contai...

Port of Charleston hits record container volume in January

Read more: Charleston Business Journal

The Port of Charleston handled a record 105,000 pier containers, or shipping boxes of any size, in January - a 28% jump from the same time last year. This volume surpassed the previous record of 104,000 pier containers handled in May 2015, the S.C. State Ports Authority said in a news release.

