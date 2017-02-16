Police arrest second suspect in fatal Charleston shooting
Officers were then met at the door by a man who urged them to come inside where they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. "As the investigation into this incident has evolved, police were able to establish a narcotics relationship existed between the victim and the suspects," CPD officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Know that
|32
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|8 hr
|okimar
|11
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|21 hr
|You Cupid Stunt
|2
|Chas Mayor Tecklenburg One Termer
|Wed
|Observations
|2
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC