Police: 5 charged after throwing water balloons at 'a bunch of...
Five people have been charged with malicious mischief after police say they threw water balloons at protesters outdie of the Charleston office of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Now five people face misdemeanor charges of malicious mischief after Mount Pleasant police say the quintet threw water balloons at protesters Monday afternoon. According to incident reports from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a green object was tossed from a passenger window of a gold Ford F-150 truck and hit a woman who was protesting outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham's Charleston office, 530 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. As officers were trying to see if anyone else was hit by balloons at the protest, they reportedly heard sounds of water balloons breaking in the area.
