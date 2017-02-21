Old Highway 41 bridge headed to Memor...

Old Highway 41 bridge headed to Memorial Reef off Charleston coast

9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Three years after two barges topped by a hodge-podge of scrounged materials were sunk 50 miles offshore from Charleston, the South Carolina Memorial Reef will be getting a significant addition this summer. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series will be purchasing the steel swing bridge that crosses the Wando River on U.S. Highway 41 north of Mount Pleasant and will make it part of the reef.

