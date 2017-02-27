Officer tried for black man's death: I need public defender

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager, a former South Carolina police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop, says he needs a public defender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.