Officer tried for black man's death: I need public defender
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager, a former South Carolina police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop, says he needs a public defender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Feb 23
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Feb 23
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC