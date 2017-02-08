North Charleston restaurant serving kimchi and bulgogi burgers
The Charleston area has one more source of Korean food with the opening of Hana Restaurant near the intersection of Dorchester and Ashley Phosphate Roads. Hodong Lee, formerly of Tsunami , last month opened the restaurant with his mother; she will serve as executive chef.
