North Charleston Cultural Arts Department announces 2017 design competition winner, Judy McSween
Today the City of North Charleston announced the winner of its 2017 North Charleston Arts Fest Design Competition, Judy McSween of James Island. McSween's "Scraping the Sky II" will be used to promote the North Charleston Arts Fest, held May 3-7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Evans | Local organizer for the Internatio...
|17 min
|Exsteelworker
|1
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|Jan 29
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 29
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC