New victory for conservation
If the growth of the Charleston area seems unstoppable now, it was perhaps even more so in the years immediately preceding the Great Recession. That's part of what made the early 2008 purchase of 900 acres adjacent to the Francis Marion National Forest such a valuable decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|DontFookWithSouth...
|31
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Feb 5
|carolinagrown88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC