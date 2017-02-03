New report, same conclusion: Charlest...

New report, same conclusion: Charleston area is growing fast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A Volvo sign advertises the company's first factory for cars in the U.S. The plant is near Ridgeville in fast-growing Berkeley County. The manufacturing industry - such Volvo 's first U.S. car plant under construction in rural Berkeley County - is expanding the Charleston region's perceived geographic limits as the area firmly establishes itself as one of the Southeast 's fastest-growing markets, according to a new report by the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ally Tate 9 hr carolinagrown88 1
News Mount Pleasant soon to decide how much new deve... 14 hr Kal 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sat Chastity Sun 92
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Feb 3 Jay Dawg 29
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners Feb 3 Tumbleweeds 6
News NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N... Jan 29 Trump is Winning 1
Smack The Invaders of Charleston Jan 29 SFFU 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC