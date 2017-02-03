New report, same conclusion: Charleston area is growing fast
A Volvo sign advertises the company's first factory for cars in the U.S. The plant is near Ridgeville in fast-growing Berkeley County. The manufacturing industry - such Volvo 's first U.S. car plant under construction in rural Berkeley County - is expanding the Charleston region's perceived geographic limits as the area firmly establishes itself as one of the Southeast 's fastest-growing markets, according to a new report by the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc .
