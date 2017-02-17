New North Charleston senior-living facility to open in April
The Crossings at Wescott Plantation, a new 184-unit retirement community in North Charleston, is nearing completion and should be ready for occupancy in late April. Leroy Burnell/Staff The Crossings at Wescott Plantation, a new retirement community in North Charleston, is nearing completion and could be ready to open by April.
