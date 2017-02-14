New $60M downtown Charleston condominium project breaks ground
The Gadsden, a 76-unit condominium project, is set to rise in Gadsdenboro Park in downtown Charleston by fall 2018. Rendering provided/Cooper Carry Site work has begun on the 76-unit Gadsden, a four-story complex over ground-level parking on the south end of Gadsdenboro Park at the corner of Laurens and Concord streets.
