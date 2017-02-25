Muhiyidin d'Baha sits down with Quintin Washington two days after ...
Just a couple days after he was arrested for attempting to remove a Confederate flag during a protest outside Bree Newsome's lecture at College of Charleston, Black Lives Matter organizer Muhiyidin d'Baha sat down with Charleston's most prolific video interviewer Quintin Washington. D'Baha was charged with disorderly conduct for the incident which made international headlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Fri
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Feb 23
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Feb 23
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC