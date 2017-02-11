Matt Monday makes good on promise, releases new single
Last month, hip-hop artist Matt Monday announced he would drop new music as soon as his track "For Amanda Parker" off 2015's Filthy hit 100,000 plays on Spotify. Passing the goal line last week, Monday made good on his promise when he released "The Glow," produced by Slight, just a few days later.
