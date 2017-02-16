Man with white supremacist ties accused of plotting attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof'
A South Carolina man with white supremacist connections and an apparent admiration for Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested Wednesday and accused of plotting an attack, not knowing he was describing his plans to an undercover FBI employee. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, told the FBI employee he wanted to do something on a "big scale" and then write on the building he had targeted, "In the spirit of Dylann Roof."
