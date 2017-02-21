Man chases would-be robbers, fires shot in Charleston
A man told police he scared away two would-be robbers when he chased them and fired a shot into the air in Charleston. The man said he and another person were sitting in his pickup truck on Mary Street near King Street when two males approached at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday.
