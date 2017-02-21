Male fatally shot at North Charleston motel, the 5th homicide victim of year
A male victim was shot to death early Friday in North Charleston as gun violence claimed its fifth victim this year in the city. Officers responded just after midnight to the North Charleston Inn at 2934 W. Montague Ave. after someone was reported to have been shot, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|4 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Thu
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Thu
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC