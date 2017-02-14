Lowcountry Local First launches art installations across the community
With all the recent controversy surrounding the issue of public art in Mt. Pleasant, it's more than refreshing to see public art by local artists popping up around town today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|DontFookWithSouth...
|31
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Feb 8
|Frances Marion
|1
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Feb 5
|carolinagrown88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC