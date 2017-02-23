Lo-Fi Brewing opens for tastings today in North Charleston
Lo-Fi Brewing has been on taps around town for over a year, but has kept things low key at their North Charleston brewery until today. Lo-Fi says on Facebook that they will "slip open" to the public this afternoon at 4 p.m. Situated next to Jennings Towing at 2038 Meeting Street Rd., Lo-Fi has no sign or signifying markings on the outside besides a few kegs and pallets that have been seen outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|2 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Thanks
|98
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Thu
|Rachel EEZ
|2
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Thu
|Officer Azariyah
|6
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC