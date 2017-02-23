Lo-Fi Brewing opens for tastings today in North Charleston

Lo-Fi Brewing has been on taps around town for over a year, but has kept things low key at their North Charleston brewery until today. Lo-Fi says on Facebook that they will "slip open" to the public this afternoon at 4 p.m. Situated next to Jennings Towing at 2038 Meeting Street Rd., Lo-Fi has no sign or signifying markings on the outside besides a few kegs and pallets that have been seen outside.

