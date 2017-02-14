(John McGuire) Chef Rich Demarse show...

(John McGuire) Chef Rich Demarse shows off his new Mar Vista kitchen.

Comparing the old kitchen at the Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub with its new one is like comparing an old clunker with an Italian sports car, says restaurant General Manager Anthony Cucci. The Longbeach Village landmark's old kitchen, which saw few upgrades since the building was erected in the 1920s, was cramped and prone to flooding.

