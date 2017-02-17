Jimmy Buffett's Charleston show sells...

Jimmy Buffett's Charleston show sells out in 18 minutes, highlighting ...

13 hrs ago

Tickets for Jimmy Buffett's May 11 performance on Daniel Island sold out in 18 minutes, highlighting in part how hard it can be to stop scalpers online. File/AP Tickets for Jimmy Buffett's May 11 performance on Daniel Island sold out in 18 minutes, highlighting in part how hard it can be to stop scalpers online.

