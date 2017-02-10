Immigrants, advocates in Charleston area face fear and uncertainty amid Trump ban, raids
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Phoenix. Apparently fearing her deportation, activists blocked the gates surrounding the office near central Phoenix in what the Arizona Republic says was an effort to block several vans and a bus inside from leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzz...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|DontFookWithSouth...
|31
|Large-scale festival venue Yonder Field arrives...
|Wed
|Frances Marion
|1
|Grocery store, pharmacy, apartments proposed fo...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Gov. Henry McMaster asks President Trump for $5...
|Feb 7
|Ainu
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|Enter Username
|93
|Ally Tate
|Feb 5
|carolinagrown88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC